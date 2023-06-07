GALVESTON, TX, ALVIN, TX — Myrna C. Benson, 80 of Galveston, Tx passed away Monday May 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Galveston, Tx on January 28, 1943 to James Biermen Jr and Catherine Kolhman. Myrna married the love of her life Raymond Benson Sr and were married for 49 years.
Mryna spent 35 years at the Eye Clinic of Texas where she retired as a Director of Surgical Research. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to Lake Charles to play the slots. Her greatest joy in life was all of her children and grandchildren.
Myrna is preceded in death by her: husband, Raymond Benson Sr; and her son, Raymond Benson Jr. She is survived by her: daughter, Kimberly Kurtz (Brian): grandchildren, Cheyenne, Ryann, Joseph (Jonetta), Casey (Amanda); great grandchildren Robert, Charlie, and Baby Jaxon. Emily, Justus (Deanna), Katelyn, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
The Family would like to thank nurses and the caregivers who cared for her over the years, Tammie Michael with UTMB Geriatrics, Guy Shankle and Bella Bernal with Choice Hospice, for all their kindness and care throughout her illness.
On Friday, June 9, 2023, Myrna’s family will greet guests during the Visitation from 11am- 12pm followed by the Funeral Service with Pastor Ricky Cleary at 12pm (noon) at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster. Burial/Graveside Services will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to gather at Esteban’s on 518 after Graveside Services are concluded. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association on her behalf.
