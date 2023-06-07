Myrna C. Benson

GALVESTON, TX, ALVIN, TX — Myrna C. Benson, 80 of Galveston, Tx passed away Monday May 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Galveston, Tx on January 28, 1943 to James Biermen Jr and Catherine Kolhman. Myrna married the love of her life Raymond Benson Sr and were married for 49 years.

Mryna spent 35 years at the Eye Clinic of Texas where she retired as a Director of Surgical Research. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to Lake Charles to play the slots. Her greatest joy in life was all of her children and grandchildren.

