ONALASKA, TX — Monty Eugene Montague went to be with his heavenly Father Monday, May 1st, 2023. Monty was born October 25th, 1934, in Denver, Colorado. He was employed by Union Carbide, where he served as a photographer, until his retirement. He then went to work at Nasa Space Center and retired from there. Monty moved to Onalaska, Texas and lived there for 17 years. He attended Onalaska First Baptist Church and was a volunteer bus driver for the children attending Sunday school.
Monty is preceded in death by his parents, Clarice Lamb Montague and Monty Taylor Montague, his wife, Dollie Mae Morris Montague, son Monty Jr. and his brother Melvyn Bruce Montague. He is survived by his sister Marry Lynn Plant (Joe), Sister-in-law Sally Montague, son Paul Montague (Linda), daughter Diana Lowry, his grandchildren, Randall Montague (Tiffany), Daniel Montague Garcia, Christina Nyberg, Dollie Spinnato (Jason) and 10 greatgrandchildren. Monty also leaves behind his dear friend of 34 years, Sharon Gregory. Monty had many friends in his life and leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity to so many. Monty, the Army veteran that he was, never hesitated to help anyone who needed it and gave whatever was needed with a glad heart.
Monty’s celebration of life will be held at the San Leon Community Church on Thursday, May 11th at 1pm.
