SAN MARCOS, TX — Miriam McCoy, matriarch of her family and a Texas philanthropist, passed away on June 14, 2023. She was born to Lloyd Swanson and Florence Yager Swanson on December 17, 1924 on Long Island, New York. She and her brother, Lloyd, were raised in Millerton, New York, a small town in beautiful Dutchess County. Miriam met her future husband, Emmett, when she was 14 years old and he was 16. Emmett had traveled from Galveston, Texas to New York City to attend New York Trade School. He lived in the YMCA with another Texan. Miriam’s brother, who was attending New York University, lived there, too. When Thanksgiving came, the boys from Texas couldn’t travel home, so they were invited to Millerton for the holiday. Florence and Lloyd were known for their hospitality and welcomed the young Texans. When they walked into the Swanson home, Miriam was in the kitchen playing with a new puppy named Pal. After they met, Miriam and Emmett dated, often in New York City, where Miriam stayed with her uncle, Reginald Yager. Emmett escorted Miriam to her senior prom in Millerton. After Pearl Harbor, their romance was interrupted by World War II. Emmett worked in a shipyard in Orange, Texas and later served in the Pacific in the United States Army. Miriam went to secretarial school and worked in an office during the war. In 1946, Emmett returned from the Pacific and they were married in Albany, New York on February 23, 1946. They made their home in Galveston, where Emmett worked in the family roofing business. Pal moved to Texas with them and eventually was buried under a magnolia tree at their first home at 1308 Church St. in Galveston.
Emmett was a true entrepreneur. The roofing company grew to become McCoy’s Building Supply, which continues into its 96th year. Emmett and Miriam’s family grew, too. They had four children, Brenda, Michael, Brian and Dennis. Miriam was a busy mom and also managed the family’s many rental properties. In 1961, the disastrous Hurricane Carla struck Galveston. The following year was a challenge and, at the same time, the roofing company and the two retail stores thrived. After a year, the McCoy family decided to take a much-needed vacation. They stayed at Landa Park in New Braunfels and Emmett became enthralled with the Texas Hill Country. Soon, he saw an ad for a ranch on the Blanco River near Kyle. Emmett and Miriam purchased this ranch and began to spend many weekends there. Eventually, they moved the headquarters of their growing business to San Marcos and built a home on the ranch. During this time, Brenda married Kaare Remme, Mike married Myra Partridge, Brian married Wetonnah Lane and Dennis married Cindy Cox. Their sons and son-in-law worked in the business. All four children made their homes in San Marcos and 10 grandchildren were born. In 1996, Emmett and Miriam celebrated their 50th anniversary with a party at Green Pastures in Austin attended by friends and relatives from San Marcos and all around the United States. Having raised their family, Emmett and Miriam turned their attention to opportunities to give back to the communities that had supported their stores across the state. They were active in the Heritage Association of San Marcos. They were major contributors to area hospitals and the Hays Caldwell Women’s Center. Miriam was also instrumental in the development of the Miriam McCoy Shelter for Animals, now known as PAWS, and not long ago supported an expansion of this project to the Dripping Springs area. She was also instrumental in the development of Grand Companions Humane Society in Ft. Davis. She had pet dogs all her life—always rescue dogs. In 2004, Emmett and Miriam made their largest donation ever to the Texas State University College of Business which now bears their names. In recognition of this contribution, Miriam received an honorary doctorate from Texas State in 2007. The Emmett and Miriam McCoy Foundation continued its philanthropic works, making major donations to the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University, alma mater of all four of their children. The foundation also made major donations to the Museum of the Big Bend, which will open a new wing named in Miriam and Emmett’s honor this month.
