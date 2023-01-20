Mileane Irene Robinson Ohlund

HITCHCOCK — Mileane Irene Ohlund, 96, quietly left us on January 17, 2023 to live in Heaven. She was the keeper of our memories and family history; we will miss her every day. Mileane was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend.

She was born July 18, 1926 in Hitchcock, Texas to Mileane Irene Greb Robinson and Norton Frank Robinson. The eight Robinson kids along with aunts and uncles, cousins and friends lived in the shadow of the Blimp Base out in the country. During WW2, the government restricted the land surrounding the Blimp Base and the Robinsons moved to La Marque for a time. Mileane graduated from La Marque High School.

