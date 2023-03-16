HOUSTON, TX — Michelle Marie Robertson Glickman RN, LNCCI, 53, completed her earthy journey with peace, dignity & grace in Houston, TX 03/10/23 with loving family at her side.
Michelle (always “Mimi” to her family) fought a courageous & fierce battle with cancer for almost 3 years. She never gave up, never lost hope & faced each day with promise and determination, encouraging those around her to do the same. She was truly an inspiration to all. She was a formidable force and defender of those she cared for.
A BOI, she was born January 13th, 1970 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, TX to proud parents, Melody Rygaard Smith and John Gilbert Vick (Gil). She is survived by her devoted & loving husband of 26 years, Clark Glickman and their precious sons, Austin Glickman (22), and Carter Glickman (20). Others left with broken hearts at her passing are her parents, stepfather Michael F. Smith. Brothers & sisters-in-law; Christopher V. Robertson and wife Natalie, Randy L. Robertson Jr., and wife Jessica. Sister, Kelly Smith Evans, and husband Scott. Aunt Cosette Barnett. Parents-in-law, Julius and Suzan Glickman. Sister-in-law Jennifer Glickman Gamez, nephews & nieces, Caleb Robertson, Ryder Robertson, Abby Evans, Grace Evans, Davis Evans and Matthew Evans. Samuel Gamez, Eva Gamez, and Elizabeth Gamez.
Preceding her in death were grandparents, Quentius V. (Kincy) and Marie Sampier Rygaard. Jeanette Carrier Smith and John and Jo Vick. Uncles Kin Rygaard, Wayne Rygaard, Rodney Vick, Paul Barnett, and cousin Roxanna Mairi Rygaard.
Michelle grew up on the island and attended Sacred Heart Pre-K & Kindergarten, Parker Elementary, Stephen F. Austin Jr. High and Ball High School where she was a Tornette for 3 years and a proud graduate of the Class of 1988. She attended Community College in both Galveston & Austin, and nursing-related courses at UT. A nurse since 1990, she wore many hats during her career as an RN, LNCCI, including Director of Nursing at 2 facilities, a certified Wound Care Nurse in Houston, an Independent legal Nurse for two law firms, and was employed by Farmers Insurance at the time of her passing. Having been with that company for 11 years, she transitioned from Legal Nurse Consultant to being an Educator/Trainer for the Medical Consultant Team. She loved her Farmer’s family & had developed some wonderful friendships there. They have supported her with understanding, compassion, and encouragement during her illness.
She owned her vintage/antique shop “Avenue Q Junque” in Houston and was a familiar face at estate sales both locally and across the state. She had an eye for beauty & uniqueness, bringing to her shop treasures that she loved. She was also intrigued by the history of each piece and was always ready to discuss it with whomever was interested.
Michelle loved her family above all and be so sadly missed & always deeply loved by all of us. If you were lucky enough to have known & been loved by this amazing & extraordinary woman, you were blessed indeed.
Mimi appreciated, as did we all, the wonderful care by her doctors. They, like her, never gave up. The Oncology Department including Pulmonary & Thoracic Specialty Care have been outstanding. The entire staff at MD Anderson provided care above & beyond expectations as did Houston Hospice. There are not enough words of thankfulness for the care provided our Michelle.
A special thank you to Dr. Jianiun Zhang Department of Thoracic-Head & Neck Med Onc, Division of Cancer Medicine, and Dr. Scott Evans Department of Pulmonary Medicine.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 25th, 11am at: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 5501 Main Street, Houston TX 77004.
“The Heart Speaks When Words Cannot”
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to MD Anderson Hospital in Mimi’s honor.
