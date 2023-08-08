SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Michael Wayne Spinks passed from this life to be with the Good Lord on Friday, August 4, 2023, at his home in Santa Fe.
Michael was born October 29, 1959, in Kingman, Arizona to Alfred and Ora (Horton) Spinks. He grew up in Thoreau, New Mexico and graduated from Thoreau High School in 1977. Michael moved to La Marque, Texas and began a carpentry apprenticeship through the Houston Area Carpenters and Millwrights, graduating in 1981. Michael was a member of the Local Union #551 and worked as a carpenter for 44 years.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Altie King (Glen), Ramona Rutter (Bill); and brothers, Daniel Spinks (Linda) and Darrell Spinks.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rachael Spinks; stepdaughter, Rebecca Sandoval and fiancé, Aaron Henderson; stepson, Reece Sandoval; sister, Arliss Spinks; brothers Raymond “Bo” Spinks (Sharon); Timmy Spinks; Anthony Spinks; Gary “Dooner” Spinks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private, family service will be held.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Michael’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
