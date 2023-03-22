TEXAS CITY, TX — On May 27, 1951, in Crockett, Texas, a blessing from God was given to Billy and Mary Lois Crowder. They named their baby boy Michael Wayne Crowder. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, our brother, father, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Mary Lois Crowder, and nephew, Broderick Keith Crowder.
Michael was baptized under the leadership of the late Rev. S. A. Anderson of the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church. He later attended Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church along with his family. Michael attended Prairie View A & M University and also graduated from Galveston College.
Michael leaves a legacy of love and devotion in the hearts of his son Alfred and daughter Courtney Kvette and four (4) grandchildren, sisters Marian, Patsy Ponder, Rona Rigsby, Janice (Davenson), and one brother Rufus Crowder (Lisa). Michael is also survived by his Aunt Thelma Morgan, many cousins, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Active Pallbearers: Shafeeq Hasan, Clarence Steptoe, Richmond Douglas, Elridge Darby, Eugene Morgan, Troy Jackson, and Anthony Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers: Rufus Crowder, Bryan Crowder, Hamilton Crowder, James Crowder, Jr., Roderick Crowder, L. J. Russell, IV, and Hendrick Crowder.
There will be a public visitation held on March 25, 2023 at 9am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church located at 302 N. Oak Street, Texas City Texas 77591. Burial to be held Monday March 27, 2023 at 12pm at Galveston Memorial Cemetery.
