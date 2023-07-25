SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Merritt Starbuck Lockwood, Jr. passed from this life Thursday morning, July 20, 2023, in the VA Hospital.
Merritt was 4th generation BOI born on December 9, 1948. After graduating high school in 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era. When he was released from the military he married the love of his life, Dianna (Blake). Merritt was a skilled craftsman who received his associate degree from College of the Mainland. He worked as a carpenter for Union Carbide for 25 years before retiring. Merritt realized after a year of golfing that retirement wasn’t for him, so he went back to work. Having been a boy scout himself, Merritt volunteered for boy scouts and acted as leader for troop 244. He also served on the LaMarque school board for 8 years. Merritt and Dianna loved traveling the country in their 5th wheel especially if their destination had a golf course nearby. He had a passion for fishing, but his favorite kind was surf fishing. He was a loving husband, father, paw paw, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Merritt Starbuck Lockwood, Sr. and Betty Jo (Bass) Lockwood; nephew, Aaron Akins; brother-in-law, Al Blake; fishing buddy, Bobby Blakeman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Dianna Lockwood; son, Merritt Blake Lockwood and wife, Destiny; grandchildren, who were his heart, Lily and Evey Lockwood; brother, Richard Lockwood; sisters, Judy Akins and husband, David, Marian Smith and husband, David; “His Boys”, Oscar, Bongo and Kique; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, golfing, fishing and war buddies; fur babies, Dotty, Yogi and Foxy
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 27, 2023, at Alta Loma Cemetery, with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating. Please dress comfortable and cool.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Merritt’s name to the Boy Scouts of America, Post Office Box 152079, Irving, Texas 75015-2079 or any local no kill animal shelter. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
