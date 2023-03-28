Melvin Wayne James, Sr.

HEMPHILL, TX — Melvin Wayne James, Sr. of Hemphill, Tx., went to be with his Lord and Savior on the 11th of February 2023. Melvin was born on October 31, 1937, to Therman M. and Mildred James in Snider, Texas. Shortly after his birth his father moved the family to Galveston, Texas and then ending up in Texas City, Tx. While in Texas City he met the love of his life, Margaret Ellen James. They got married in 1960 and spent most of their life in the Galveston County area. Melvin spent six dedicated years in the United States Navy. During their retirement years they settled in Hemphill, Texas to live on Lake Toledo Bend. He was a Deacon, an Elder and a faithful member of the Community Fellowship Church in Hemphill, Texas.

Melvin is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ellen James, his parents Thurman and Mildred James, and son Melvin Wayne James, Jr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription