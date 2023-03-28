HEMPHILL, TX — Melvin Wayne James, Sr. of Hemphill, Tx., went to be with his Lord and Savior on the 11th of February 2023. Melvin was born on October 31, 1937, to Therman M. and Mildred James in Snider, Texas. Shortly after his birth his father moved the family to Galveston, Texas and then ending up in Texas City, Tx. While in Texas City he met the love of his life, Margaret Ellen James. They got married in 1960 and spent most of their life in the Galveston County area. Melvin spent six dedicated years in the United States Navy. During their retirement years they settled in Hemphill, Texas to live on Lake Toledo Bend. He was a Deacon, an Elder and a faithful member of the Community Fellowship Church in Hemphill, Texas.
Melvin is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ellen James, his parents Thurman and Mildred James, and son Melvin Wayne James, Jr.
Melvin is survived by his children, Mary Margaret Scruggs and husband George Scruggs, Michael David James, and wife Letha; grandchildren, Scott Proffitt and wife Cristine, Kenneth Proffitt and Mia Maurice, Alexander Bower and Stephanie Yarber, Brittany Gordy and husband Wade, Hannah Davis and husband Zachary, along with 9 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.
A memorial service in his honor will be held 11:00am, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Community Fellowship Church, located at 3748 Fairdale Road, Hemphill, Texas.
