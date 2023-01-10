HOUSTON, TX — Melvin LeRoy Donehue passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 95. Melvin was born July 28, 1927 to George and Melvina Donohue.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 35 years Barbara Donehue, brother George Donahue, sisters Betty Bayless and Dora Campbell, daughter Bonnie Newton, and son Ray Marion. He is survived by his children and spouses, Tammy Fernandez (Bill), Melanie Donehue Prause (Mark), Wade Donehue (Robin), Lance Donehue Newton (Amanda), grandson Taylor Donehue (Ellyse), great grandchildren Estella and Finn Newton, sisters Jane Boucher and Margaret King and numerous nieces and nephews.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription