HOUSTON, TX — Melvin LeRoy Donehue passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 95. Melvin was born July 28, 1927 to George and Melvina Donohue.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 35 years Barbara Donehue, brother George Donahue, sisters Betty Bayless and Dora Campbell, daughter Bonnie Newton, and son Ray Marion. He is survived by his children and spouses, Tammy Fernandez (Bill), Melanie Donehue Prause (Mark), Wade Donehue (Robin), Lance Donehue Newton (Amanda), grandson Taylor Donehue (Ellyse), great grandchildren Estella and Finn Newton, sisters Jane Boucher and Margaret King and numerous nieces and nephews.
Melvin proudly served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946 to begin his career at NASA Ames Research Center in San Jose, California. In 1965, he was transferred to NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas where he worked until his retirement at the age of 65. After retiring he enjoyed traveling, reading and leather work. He took a special interest in the Old West and studying and recreating American Indian Art.
Melvin was very active in his community where he served as a councilman and volunteer firefighter for over 30 years. He was a very honorable, kind, and generous man. His gentle soul, laughter, words of wisdom and advice will be greatly missed by his loved ones. Melvin was especially proud of never breaking any promises he made to his children.
There will be a private family gathering at the "secret place" to celebrate his life and share special memories. A tree will be planted in his honor and his late wife Barbara's ashes will also be laid to rest.
