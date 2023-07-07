GALVESTON, TX — Maydell Celli Trimarchi, 98, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at her home. A private funeral and burial were held.
Maydell was born in Galveston on August 22, 1924 to Frank and Dovie Celli. She resided on the island her entire life. She attended Rosenberg Elementary School and graduated from Ball High School in 1940. Following graduation, Maydell attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas and the University of Texas at Austin.
In 1946, she married Arthur G. Trimarchi, also of Galveston, a United States Marine Corp veteran of World War II. Together, they raised a family of three children. After her children were grown, Maydell worked at her family businesses, C&C Wholesale Grocers and Cash and Carry Wholesale, until her retirement in 1992. She also served as a volunteer president of the Sunshine Training Center for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dovie Celli; her husband of 66 years, Arthur G. Trimarchi; her sons, Arthur "Mark" Trimarchi, Jr. and Gregory C. Trimarchi; her granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn McCoy; sisters, Julia Celli Vaiani and Joyce Celli Hubbell; and brothers, Frank Celli, Jr. and Robert H. Celli.
Maydell is survived by her daughter, Toni Trimarchi McCoy, and her husband, Harry McCoy; grandson, David McCoy, and his wife, Amy McCoy; daughter-in-law, Mary Catherine Trimarchi; grandson, Anthony Trimarchi; granddaughter, Catherine Trimarchi Truhlar, and her husband, David Truhlar; great-granddaughters, Adriana Trimarchi and Sonja Trimarchi; James Golder, fiancé of Jennifer McCoy, and numerous devoted nieces, nephews and friends.
The family wishes to express special gratitude to friends and dedicated caregivers, Rene Croasdale, Stephanie Croasdale, Julie Hernandez, Olivia Mata, Ely Pacheco, Rhonda Richards, Frances Samudio, and Myrna Sanchez.
If you would like to honor Maydell, please consider a memorial contribution to Sunshine Center, Inc.; 1726 21st Street; Galveston, Texas 77550 or to NAMI Gulf Coast; P.O. Box 4096; Alvin, Texas 77512.
