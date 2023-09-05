TEXAS CITY, TX — Maxine Bishop, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2023, at the age of 67. Maxine was born on February 9, 1955, in Galveston TX. She was the daughter of Katie Dunlap James and Tommy Burrell. Maxine is proceeded in death by her parents, Katie Dunlap James and Tommy Burrell and her late husband, James Bishop III. She is survived by; her aunt Bernice McHenry, son James Bishop IV (Shanta); daughter Katie Bishop (Mike); two brothers, Edward James and Henry James; two grandchildren Jaden Bishop and Peja Bishop; four nieces, Edwina James, Tameka James, Tanisha James and Artemis (Renee) James and a host of great nieces and nephews. As a child, she joined the First Baptist Missionary Church under the leadership of Rev. F.M. Johnson. Later on, she joined Progressive Missionary Baptist church were Rev. McWashington was the Shepard. Maxine was a graduate of the class of 1973 from LaMarque High School. After high school, she continued her education at Prairie View A&M University where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. After college, Maxine dedicated 30+ years to The University Of Texas Medical Branch, where she was known for her kindness, thoughtfulness and love for her coworkers and patients alike. She was active member of her community, volunteering at the Carver Park Community, League and Mainland Express Football Club. Maxine was also a proud member of Star Light Grand Chapter of Houston Light of Faith Chapter Order of Eastern Stars #29, Bay Area Oncology Nursing Society, Lady of Knights Temple, Daughter of Spins, Rose of Seven Seals, and the UTMB School of Nursing. In her free time, Maxine enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending sporting events, traveling and cruising, crocheting, making blankets, scrapbooking, and taking photos. She especially cherished the moments spent with her grandchildren whom she lovingly referred to as her “babies”. Maxine leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth and kindness that will be remembered by all that knew her. In honor of Maxine, the family would love to acknowledge her devoted friendships with Dianne James and Kathy Parker, who dedicated many of hours by Maxines side throughout her life and final days. We would also like to thank all the Medical Professionals at UTMB, HCA Healthcare (Mainland Hospital), The Shoal and Anchor Hospice. Maxine’s life was a testament of the power of love, kindness and dedication to family and community. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind, as they continue to honor her legacy through acts of kindness and love.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wynn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetary
