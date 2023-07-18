Maximo Florencio Francois Davila

TEXAS CITY, TX — Maximo Florencio Davila (Francois), 80, of Cardenas Cuba, passed away July 14, 2023, at Methodist Hospital Clear Lake.
Visitation will be held 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. with a rosary at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., also at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, with Father Clint Ressler officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum in Galveston, Texas.
Maximo Florencio Davila (Francois) was born May 29, 1943, in Cardenas Cuba. He came to the United States October 26, 1956, and became an American Citizen March 9 ,1973. He grew up in Galveston, Texas, and worked as a diesel mechanic for Western Geophysical where he traveled the world working in the Middle East, Doha, Dubai, Bahrain, Greenland, Iceland, Brazil, Bolivia, Iran, Singapore, and Canada.
He is preceded in death by father Julio J. Davila, mother Florita M. Davila, grandmother Flora M. Sahagun, and nephew Dominic A. (Nick) Cavazos.
Survivors Include wife, Debbie Davila of 55 years; sisters, Aleida E. Hardeman and Claudine (Mimi) Davila; nieces and nephew, Kimberley Hardeman, Richard Davila, and Vini Stockfleth; his god son, Myles Rodriguez; cousins, Andrea Gonzalez-Inge and Valarie Zimmerman, and sweet pets Candy, Mishu, and Professor Higgins. Francois has many cousins, extended family, and friends that will also miss him.
Pallbearers are Richard Davila, Jimmy Zaro, John Amato, Michael Luna, Myles Rodriguez, and Christian Rodriguez.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church or the Human Society.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.