Matthew Ryan Meadows

GALVESTON, TX — Matthew Ryan Meadows, age 50, was born in Lubbock, Texas. He was a man of great wit, intelligence, and a heart full of love for all.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Casey Meadows, his children, Christian and Maddie Meadows, and all of Galveston. His parents are Nina and J.D. Pruitt of Boerne, TX; brother, Kirk Meadows and family of Boerne, TX; and sister, Ashley Van De Valde and family of Lubbock, TX. His bond with his siblings was a testament to his warm heart and protective nature. He also leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

