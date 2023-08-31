GALVESTON, TX — Matthew Ryan Meadows, age 50, was born in Lubbock, Texas. He was a man of great wit, intelligence, and a heart full of love for all.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Casey Meadows, his children, Christian and Maddie Meadows, and all of Galveston. His parents are Nina and J.D. Pruitt of Boerne, TX; brother, Kirk Meadows and family of Boerne, TX; and sister, Ashley Van De Valde and family of Lubbock, TX. His bond with his siblings was a testament to his warm heart and protective nature. He also leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Matthew attended South Plains College and received his Associates degree with a 4.0 GPA. He then moved to Galveston to attend Texas A & M University Galveston. Matt pursued and obtained his degree in Engineering, a field that perfectly matched his logical mind and his passion for learning. He was employed by the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). His expertise was not just in the circuits and wires, but in the hearts of those he worked with, earning their respect and admiration.
Matthew was also one of the youngest recipients in the United States to obtain the Master Electrician title.
He was a man of diverse interests. He was a marine life enthusiast. His fascination for the ocean and marine life reflected his curiosity and his love for nature. His passion for motorcycles reflected his adventurous spirit and love for the open roads. He played the drums in his junior high and high school bands. He continued to play for the rest of his life.
In the words of Shakespeare, Matt was also a man who "loved deeply, laughed heartily, and lived fully." He was a man of great humor. His intelligence was not only recognized in his profession, but also in his understanding of life and people. His love was felt by all that he came into contact with.
The poet, Tennyson, wrote, "I am a part of all that I have met." Matt was indeed a part of everyone he met, leaving an indelible mark on their lives. He was a man who lived his life to the fullest, embracing every moment with passion and enthusiasm. His spirit was as vast as the ocean he loved; his heart as warm as the Texas sun he grew up in.
Matthew Ryan Meadows, or Ol' Matt as we fondly remember him, was not just a man of great achievements, but a man of great character. He firmly believed in the saying "An Aggie does not lie, cheat, or steal, nor does he tolerate those who do." and he was a beacon of light in the lives of those he touched, his legacy living on in their hearts. We celebrate his life, his love, and his spirit. He will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. He will continue to inspire each of us. His story may have ended, but his spirit lives on forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 2nd at Malloy & Sons Funeral Home at 2:00 pm.
