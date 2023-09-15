GALVESTON, TX — Matthew James LaRochelle, 71, passed away at his residence in Galveston, Texas on September 2, 2023.
Matthew, was born on September 3, 1951 and raised in Andover, Massachusetts, by the late Raymond and Clare LaRochelle. One of ten children, he attended St Augustine's School and graduated from Andover High School (Class of 1969). Following, he went to study at Western Colorado University. He then ventured to Atlanta in which he served as a chef in Atlanta before moving to Galveston, TX.
Mr. LaRochelle was a hard worker and proudly operated as General Manager of IHOP in Galveston for 28 years. Much of his life was spent serving in the hospitality industry where he fostered many strong relationships, including that of his long time friend and colleague, Patricia Shaw. He enjoyed fishing, listening to the Beatles, and his glasses of White Zinfandel. Matthew enjoyed his trips back to his family home in Maine and loved being a grandfather.
He leaves behind his wife, Lisa Lee of 38 years, three children and their families, Morgan and her son Hendrix, Mia and husband Bryan, and Maxwell and his girlfriend Marisa. He is also survived by family members; Robert and his wife Diana, and brother Peter, and sisters, Catherine Tarr and her husband Kenneth, Susan Banon and her husband Simon, and Joan Park and her husband Robert, and Danielle. Other family members include sister-in-laws Louisa Manning and Susan LaRochelle. He had many nieces and nephews.
Matthew was predeceased by his sister Diane Taylor and her husband John, and brothers, Joel and Raymond LaRochelle.
In Matthew's memory contributions can be made to Kennebunkport Conservation Trust.
The family will receive visitors on Monday September 18th at 12:00 noon with the funeral beginning at 1:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd street, in Galveston, TX.
