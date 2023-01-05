Mary Mimi Hawkins

HOUSTON, TX — Mary (Mimi) Hawkins, a trailblazing, adventure seeking, positive force of nature, passed away on January 2nd, 2023. Yet that is just a brief moment in a life filled with love, laughs, and energy. Born in Galveston on July 25, 1968, Mary split her time between Houston and the beaches of the island she loved. From an early age, Mary eagerly stepped up to help her mother care for her five younger siblings, a legacy that continued her whole life.

Mary graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1986. In the 90s, she moved to New York City, where her legend grew. She quickly became a star as the world gravitated around her. Her fearless nature led her to be a comedian, a rockstar, a wrestler, a music promoter, and so much more. Her image would be on advertisements all over New York. She was known by many names, including Bodacious Maude, Mary Mayhem, and Penelope Phuxalot. Mary always knew what was happening in the city and would go out of her way to make sure everyone was included and accepted.

