HOUSTON, TX — Mary (Mimi) Hawkins, a trailblazing, adventure seeking, positive force of nature, passed away on January 2nd, 2023. Yet that is just a brief moment in a life filled with love, laughs, and energy. Born in Galveston on July 25, 1968, Mary split her time between Houston and the beaches of the island she loved. From an early age, Mary eagerly stepped up to help her mother care for her five younger siblings, a legacy that continued her whole life.
Mary graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1986. In the 90s, she moved to New York City, where her legend grew. She quickly became a star as the world gravitated around her. Her fearless nature led her to be a comedian, a rockstar, a wrestler, a music promoter, and so much more. Her image would be on advertisements all over New York. She was known by many names, including Bodacious Maude, Mary Mayhem, and Penelope Phuxalot. Mary always knew what was happening in the city and would go out of her way to make sure everyone was included and accepted.
Mary inspired, she encouraged, and supported more people than she would ever know. In 2002, she moved back to Texas and helped raise a new generation of cousins and nephews as she took on a few new names, Aunt Mimi and godmother. Names she took to heart and embraced.
Mary helped so many people. She wanted everyone to be happy, to feel safe, to pursue their dreams.
She leaves behind a legacy few will ever come close to reaching. She would not want us to mourn but to celebrate our own lives as much as hers.
She is survived by her mother, Sheila Hawkins, her siblings Patricia (Buddy) Anglin, Charlie (Jodie) Hawkins, Patrick (Ann Marie) Higgins, Clare Hawkins, Annie (Josh) Painting and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mary's family will receive visitors from 1:00 until 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 7, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.