TEXAS CITY, TX — Mary Luna Santos, 86, of Hitchcock, TX gained her angel wings June 11, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Mary was born October 30,1936 in Houston, Tx to Paul and Eloise Luna. She was a devoted wife and mother who took pride in being the matriarch of her family. She raised 7 loving children and enjoyed caring for all of her 14 grandchildren. On Sundays, her family would gather and indulge in the most memorable dishes she had prepared.
Mary loved God, her family, trips to Coushatta and Tejano music. She loved watching baseball, especially her favorite team The Houston Astros. She enjoyed Mardi Gras where she could catch tons of beads and turn them into other arts and crafts.
Mary has now been reunited with the love of her life Mike Sr., children: Julie and Sam, Parents: Eloise and Paul Luna, and Brother: Rudy.
Her love and memories will remain in the hearts of her family, Sister; Rosie Luna, Brother; Paul Luna Jr. Children: Mike Santos Jr. (Carmen), Yolanda Santos (Alex), Anna Carrera, David Santos (Estella), and Lois Santos (JP), 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers: Rey Maza, Frank Ruiz, Steven Ruiz, Ricky Santos, Keith Santos, JP Garcia, Dexas Villarreal and Paul Santos.
Honorary pallbearers:, Adam Carrera, Marcus Ruiz, River Maza and Riley Santos.
The family of Mary will be lovingly accepting family and friends for Visitation on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Street Hitchcock, Texas. Immediately following the burial a homecoming reception will be held at VFW Post#8248, 901 Main Street La Marque, Texas.
The Santos family would like to express special thanks to Interim Health Care: Misty, Andrea and Bree, Village Hospice: Joyce and Yvette for the compassionate care they provided to our loving mom.
Mary, “Grandma” will be sincerely missed and forever remembered for her quick wit and funny character.
