Mary Elizabeth (Clark) Hans

SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Mary Elizabeth (Clark) Hans passed from this life Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, in Santa Fe.

Born March 5, 1935 in Galveston, Mrs. Hans had been a resident of Galveston County for most of her life. She was a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell for over 20 years and attended Chocolate Bayou Cowboy Church. Mary enjoyed horseback riding, traveling and going to casinos.

