SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Mary Elizabeth (Clark) Hans passed from this life Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Born March 5, 1935 in Galveston, Mrs. Hans had been a resident of Galveston County for most of her life. She was a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell for over 20 years and attended Chocolate Bayou Cowboy Church. Mary enjoyed horseback riding, traveling and going to casinos.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Daniel and Bernardine (Payton) Clark; husband, Earl Nicholas Hans; brother, Edward Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Earlene Hans and husband, Greg Jones of Bullard, Texas; brother, James "Butchie" Johnson of Hitchcock; sisters, Edna Spruiell of Santa Fe, Micki Hartin of Arlington, Texas, Rosie Holcombe of Floresville, Texas; grandchildren, Carey Whisneant and husband, Les; E. J. Haynes; great-grandchildren, Braylea Miller, Larissa Whisneant, Lauren Whisneant.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Houston National Cemetery, with Joe McArthur officiating.
Pallbearers will be E. J. Haynes, Greg Jones, Rita O'Briant, Rob Smith, Kim Webb and Les Whisneant.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.