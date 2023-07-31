SANTA FE, TX — Mary Dean Boyd Gonzalez, 80 years of age, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Webster, Texas surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Mary was born December 19, 1942, to Opal Floy Pinson Boyd and Euil Dean Boyd in Ellis County, Texas. She retired from the Texas Employment Commission in Texas City after many years of service. She retired to Conroe, Texas for several years before moving back to Santa Fe to be closer to her family. During her retirement, she enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, and gardening. Gardening quickly became her favorite pastime and after several years she became a certified Master Gardner, dedicating much of her free time to serving local Master Gardeners Extension Centers.
She is preceded in death by her parents Opal and Euil "Dean" Boyd and her beloved son-in-law Kenneth Kraus.
She is survived by the love of her life, her spouse of 43 years; Joe Angel Gonzalez Sr., and her three children, Theresa Kraus, Jerry Dobbs, and Richard Dobbs, and two stepchildren, Joe A. Gonzalez Jr., and Angela Fernandez. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Desiree Johanson and husband Martin, Megan Matejka and husband Tanner, and Lauren Dobbs; grandsons, Sean Kraus and wife Renee, and Kevin Keener Jr. and wife Sara; great-grandsons, Marshall Johanson, and Eli Matejka; great-granddaughters, Skylar Kraus, Abby Keener, and Madison Keener; sister, Wanda Haught and husband Leonard, and numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Sean Kraus, Tanner Matejka, Martin Johanson, Mark Haught, Frankie Matejka, and Dan Ouzts. Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Johanson, and Eli Matejka.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.