GALVESTON, TX — Mary Catherine Cordray O'Rear departed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the age of 86.
Mary was born to Thomas Julius Cordray Jr. and Mary Lottie Dusek Cordray on June 29, 1936, in Galveston, Texas. Growing up, she was an avid softball player and even held a spot on the All Star Girls Softball Team. When she wasn't on the field, she could be found tending to her beloved Appaloosa. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline Academy in Galveston. Mary married William "Bill" O'Rear, the love of her life, March 15, 1974. They spent many wonderful years building a life together and raising four beautiful children, Phil, Glen, Jean, and Cathy. Mary and Bill went everywhere together including shopping, because he would carry all her packages. While her children were in college, Mary decided she wanted to follow her life-long dream to go to college as well. She received her degree in Business from The University of Houston Clear Lake at the age of 50.
Mary was a proud retiree of NASA's Johnson Space Center. She always said she would go to space if she had the opportunity. She never made it to space, but she was able to ride in a hot air balloon instead. Mary was adventurous. She always wanted to sky dive and enjoyed roller coasters. Oddly enough, however, she would never step foot on a boat. Mary loved to crochet, work puzzles, and spend time with family and friends. She especially loved her pet box turtle of over 40 years, Pip, who will miss her.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Cordray, husband, William Charles O'Rear, son, Glen Thomas Lewis, and brothers, Tommy Cordray and Emil Cordray. She is survived by her son, Phil Lewis and wife Jennifer of League City; daughter, Jean Fullen and husband Bill of Galveston; and daughter, Cathy Sutherland and husband James of Lake Jackson. She is also survived by seven granddaughters, Natalie Fullen Avandsalehi and husband Kurosh, Elizabeth Fullen Granja and husband Jose, Valerie Fullen, Emily Lewis, Nicole Lewis, Sophia Sutherland, and Audrey Sutherland; two honorary granddaughters Wendy Frazier and Tonya Abel, all of whom she loved so much; and her beloved great-grandson, Miles, who was her reason to get on the floor and play.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 11011 Hall Road, Houston, Texas 77089, at 12:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Mary will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, Texas 77539. Services provided by Peevey Funeral Home.
Pall Bearers will be Phil Lewis, Bill Fullen Jr., James Sutherland, Jose Granja, Kurosh Avandsalehi, and Brad Fullen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Luke Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
"Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear." Unknown
