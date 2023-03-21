Mary Catherine Cordray O'Rear

GALVESTON, TX — Mary Catherine Cordray O'Rear departed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the age of 86.

Mary was born to Thomas Julius Cordray Jr. and Mary Lottie Dusek Cordray on June 29, 1936, in Galveston, Texas. Growing up, she was an avid softball player and even held a spot on the All Star Girls Softball Team. When she wasn't on the field, she could be found tending to her beloved Appaloosa. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline Academy in Galveston. Mary married William "Bill" O'Rear, the love of her life, March 15, 1974. They spent many wonderful years building a life together and raising four beautiful children, Phil, Glen, Jean, and Cathy. Mary and Bill went everywhere together including shopping, because he would carry all her packages. While her children were in college, Mary decided she wanted to follow her life-long dream to go to college as well. She received her degree in Business from The University of Houston Clear Lake at the age of 50.

