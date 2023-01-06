Mary Ann de la Houssaye

DICKINSON, TX — Mary Ann Meier de la Houssaye, age 85, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in League City, Texas. Mary Ann was born on February 5, 1937 in Eunice, Louisiana to Mary Louise (Long) and Carl Meier. She was raised in Basile, Louisiana. Mary Ann was married to August “Gus” de la Houssaye for 36 years. Together they raised their four children in Dickinson, Texas. Over the years, 14 grandchildren were added to the family.
She graduated high school from Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana and received her Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing Pathology from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI), now University of Louisiana at Lafayette. While at SLI she was an active member of Tri Sigma Sorority. She was incredibly passionate about the speech and hearing work she did with children, as she continued to work into her seventies before retiring. She was an avid reader, possessed an eagerness for learning about history, and had much warmth and love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Paul Meier, and sister Karen Meier Ramirez.
Survivors include children Lynne (Chris) Robbins, Scott de la Houssaye, Eric (Kim) de la Houssaye, Kim (Andrew) Woods; brothers Carl (Adele) Meier and Mark Meier; grandchildren Alec, Kara, Brett, and Trey Robbins, Britany, John, Joey, and Leann de la Houssaye, Joshua Singeltary, Aileene (Colby) Watson, Michaela and Kelsey de la Houssaye, Logan and Lauren Woods.
Visitation at 10:30 AM and a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM will be held on January 14, 2023 at St. Augustine Church in Basile, Louisiana. Burial will follow the Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
