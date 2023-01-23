Martin Pete Rygaard, Jr.

HITCHCOCK, TX — Mr. Martin Pete Rygaard, Jr. passed from this life Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023, in Hitchcock.

Born February 22, 1947 in Galveston, Mr. Rygaard had been a lifelong resident of Hitchcock. Mr. Rygaard proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a T & I Planner with Union Carbide for 33 years. Martin enjoyed fishing, bowling, softball, coaching soccer and woodworking. But nothing gave him more joy than his family especially his grandkids.

