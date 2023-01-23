HITCHCOCK, TX — Mr. Martin Pete Rygaard, Jr. passed from this life Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023, in Hitchcock.
Born February 22, 1947 in Galveston, Mr. Rygaard had been a lifelong resident of Hitchcock. Mr. Rygaard proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a T & I Planner with Union Carbide for 33 years. Martin enjoyed fishing, bowling, softball, coaching soccer and woodworking. But nothing gave him more joy than his family especially his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Maxine (Franklin) Rygaard, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Holly Rygaard; parents-in-law, Willard and Margaret Dyer.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 55 years, Carol Rygaard; sons, Kevin Rygaard of Hitchcock, Cary Rygaard and wife, Kim of Burnet, Texas; sisters, Kay Warren, Sherry Connor both of Hitchcock; grandchildren, Austin Rygaard and wife, Lauren of La Marque, Blake Rygaard and fiancé, Taylor Houp of Hitchcock, Madison Rygaard, Brady Rygaard and Lily Rygaard all of Burnet, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Balinas officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Rygaard, Blake Rygaard, Brady Rygaard, Cary Rygaard, Kevin Rygaard, David Connor, Martin Connor and Bryan Ousley. Honorary bearers will be Buddy Dyer, Eddie Hicks, Lily Rygaard and Madison Rygaard.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
