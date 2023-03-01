Martha Mae Fontenette-Bogan

GALVESTON, TX — Martha Mae Fontenette-Bogan, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born on July 18, 1941, in New Iberia, Louisiana to Felix & Mary Ella Fontenette Sr. She graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in New Iberia, Class of 1959, and attended Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. Martha later moved to Galveston, Texas, where she began her employment at the University Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) working as a nurse for 40 years in the OB-GYN Oncology Department.

Martha loved fishing, spending time with her family, and traveling. She was very active in church and her local community.

