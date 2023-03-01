GALVESTON, TX — Martha Mae Fontenette-Bogan, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born on July 18, 1941, in New Iberia, Louisiana to Felix & Mary Ella Fontenette Sr. She graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in New Iberia, Class of 1959, and attended Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. Martha later moved to Galveston, Texas, where she began her employment at the University Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) working as a nurse for 40 years in the OB-GYN Oncology Department.
Martha loved fishing, spending time with her family, and traveling. She was very active in church and her local community.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Felix Fontenette, Sr. and Mary Ella Fontenette; and her brothers, Charles Edward Fontenette and Roland Richard.
She is survived by her siblings: Felix John Fontenette, Jr. (Linda), Irma Jean Fontenette-Hunter (Vittoro), Jerry Stevens Fontenette (Gwen), Leroy Joseph Fontenette (Myrtle), Mable Stanford Hubbard (Katherine), Winnie Jean Fontenette-Richard (James), Willie James Fontenette (Delores), and Richard Fontenette (Sandra); her devoted and faithful niece, Rianada M.M. Fontenette; special godchildren Ernest Sykes, Raylene James, Lisa Jones, and Kelly Chambers; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Extended Special Thanks to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Pastor Nathaniel Brown and his wife, Linda; and the Gospel Missionary Baptist Church Family.
Martha’s family will be receiving visitors from 6:00-8:00pm, Friday, March 3rd, at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave M, Galveston, TX. Her funeral will be held at 11:00am, on Saturday, March 4th at the same location. Afterwards, she will be laid to rest at Grace Memorial Park and Chapel, 10708 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.