GALVESTON, TX — Martha Suiter, 54, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at the family home in Port Neches with her loving family at her side.

Martha was born on January 6, 1968, in El Dorado, Kansas to Coleta Faye Suiter and Kenneth McClain Suiter. Her family moved to Port Neches, Texas when she was five years old. In 1986, Martha graduated from Port Neches, Groves High School. She continued her education at Texas A&M University where she graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Management and Marketing.

