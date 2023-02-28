DICKINSON, TX — Martha Ann Morris, 73, of Dickinson, formerly of Galveston, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Orchard Park Nursing Home following a lengthy battle with cancer and dementia.
She was born February 19, 1950 in Texas City to Rubert and Evon Byrd. She was the apple of their eye. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1968, where she was affectionately called "Byrdie". She worked as a flight attendant and then transitioned to banking, where she enjoyed serving and helping Galveston customers. In 1974, she married Davy Morris. They were married 39 happy years.
Martha was a loving wife, dedicated mother, spoiling grandmother, and devoted friend. She would also go above and beyond for her bank customers. Martha was an avid reader and also enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends. Martha had an eye for detail, which she used in home décor and adding personal touches to gifts.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Davy Morris, and her parents, Rubert and Evon Byrd.
Survivors include her daughters, Cori Kelemen and husband Darrell Kelemen of League City and Kayce Brown and husband Andy Brown of Spring. Sharing in her loss are grandsons, Cody Morris and wife Kayle Morris of Royce City, Hayden Brown, Justin Kelemen, and Brandon Kelemen. Great granddaughters Kinsley and Azlynn Morris, and great grandson, Cason Morris. Also surviving are Aunt Sue Wilson and Aunt Dorothy Ann Wilson, cousins Kristi Wilson, Bradley Wilson, Wendel and Susan Wilson, Randy Wilson, and Wayne and Lou-Ann Ellison. Also, close family friends Rick and Jill Yancey and Nelle Leach. She also leaves behind many beautiful friends who loved her dearly.
The family would like to offer special thanks to all the staff at MD Anderson for their care and treatment, Orchard Park at Victory Lakes for their dedication, care, and support, and to her Hospice Plus team, especially her nurse, Nicky.
Martha will be remembered privately by her family, who lovingly honored her wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned for family and friends at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Martha's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. .
