GALVESTON, TX — Marsha Marie Reasoner, 82, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Meridian in Galveston after a slow decline with dementia. Graveside services are 10:00am Monday March 20, 2023 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock with Reverend Wendy Wilkinson officiating.
Marsha was born February 6, 1941 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston. After graduating Texas City High School, she attended The University of Texas-Austin where she graduated with a degree in Medical Technology.
Marsha worked over 35 years as a medical technologist at Kelsey-Seybold Hospital and Clinics. Family and faith were most important to Marsha. She loved her nephews as her own and delighted in seeing them. Marsha was raised in the Episcopal faith at St. George’s Church in Texas City. Her involvement continued in Houston where she became involved in a small mission that grew into a church, Christ the King on Bellaire close to her home. Marsha was involved in Altar Guild, as a member of Daughters of the King and served many years as church photographer.
Marsha was preceded in death by her father, Horace H. “Hod” White, mother, Mary Margaret White; grandparents, Marie V. Hinds, James C Hinds, Olive H. White, and Benjamin B. White; aunt, Phyllis Bunker.
Marsha is survived by sister, Dianna Puccetti (Jimmy), nephews Greg Gaona, James Puccetti, Jr (Erica), William Puccetti (Tiffany), Benjamin Puccetti (Diandra), great nephews Austin, Cannen and Kia Gaona; Talan Jocamo, and Brandon Puccetti. Great nieces Reagan Gaona, Carmella Puccetti, Avery Puccetti, Sonny Puccetti, Jacelyn Puccetti and Estella Puccetti. Cousins Virgil Blackwell; Phil Bunker, Eric Bunker, Paul Bunker, Moshe Bunker; life-long friends Jean McBride Schofield and Judy Davis.
The family wishes to thank The Meridian Assisted Living, especially Aris and the entire staff on the Beach Unit, UTMB Geriatrics, and Village Hospice, and Rev Wendy Wilkinson, Christ the King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ the King Episcopal Church, 15325 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, Tx 77083 or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.