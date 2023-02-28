LA MARQUE, TX — Mark Hulan Sumrall, age 69, laid down the working tools of life on Wednesday, February 16, 2023, in La Marque, Texas. Mark was born August the 3, 1953, to Paul Hulan and Johnnie Mae Sumrall in Texas City, Texas.
Mark graduated from La Marque High School in 1971 and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country as a corpsman. Once out of the Navy, he was accepted into the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers apprentice program, following in his father's footsteps as an electrician. He began his professional career working as an instrumentation and electrical technician at Amoco Chemicals, became a master electrician, served on the National Electric Board, and later retired from BP. He was also a proud member of the United Steel Workers 13-1, where he served as union committee co-chairman with longtime friend George Perry. Mark will be remembered as a fantastic mentor and coach to all who knew him with a passion for teaching electrical and general industrial safety.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and countless beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his son, John Willis Hulan Sumrall; his sisters, Gail Severin and Jillana Helms; nephews, Philip Vaughn, Andy, and Adam Helms as well as many cherished cousins, aunts, uncles, bonus children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. A masonic graveside service will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
