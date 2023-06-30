Marilyn Scardino

LAS VEGAS — Marilyn Faye Dittmer Scardino, 78 of Las Vegas, passed away on June 17th, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Services were held at Davis Funeral Home Rainbow Chapel located at 1401 S. Rainbow Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89146. Marilyn was laid to rest at Davis Memorial Park located at 6200 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89119
Marilyn was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada to Vernon and Doreen Dittmer on April 29th, 1945. She attended Aden Bowman High School. She then moved to Houston, Texas where she married Robert Scardino, and later became an American Citizen. After Robert’s death in 1996 she met Dale Laine Sr., also widowed, whom she married in 2001 in Las Vegas. She worked as a recruiter for an international contractor, and later as an office manager for Judge Scardino’s law practice. Marilyn and Dale spent several years traveling in their motor home throughout the U.S. and Canada. Favorite lengthy stays in summer in the mountains of New Mexico and winters in Southern California.
Marilyn is proceeded in death by her parents, Vernon Dittmer and Doreen Anderson Dittmer, her favorite brother-in-law Allen Cushon. Marilyn is survived by her spouse Dale Laine Sr., sister Janice Dittmer Cushon, brother Warren Dittmer, a special friend from 3rd grade Judylynn Barrett-Hamilton of Calgary, and very dear nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Peter Michelin, Joseph Schillaci, Patrick Keating and Robert Markowitz. The family extends sincere thanks to Harbor Hospice and to caregivers who, some for three years, have lovingly cared for Marilyn for 24 hours a day.
