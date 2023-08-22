Marilyn French Winters

TIKI ISLAND, TX — March 25, 1947 — August 16, 2023
Born in Fort Worth, Marilyn’s roots spread through Arlington, Hurst, and beyond. She graduated from Fort Worth Christian in 1965 before embarking on her path to higher education. While attending Abilene Christian College, Marilyn left just three credits shy of a degree to embrace a life brimming with adventure, marriage to Bob Berry, and globetrotting escapades. Her travels encompassed exotic lands like Dubai, Egypt, and culminated in Madrid, Spain, where she welcomed her only daughter, Allison. Spanning her time in Europe, she also lived in Milan, Italy, before returning to The States.
In Katy, Texas, Marilyn raised her daughter while crafting a narrative that would forever link her with Jerry Winters, her second love and eventually, her lifelong partner on Tiki Island. Together, they reveled in shared passions for aviation, boating, and a touch of hunting.
At age 50 when most are looking forward to retirement, she started her own real estate company when she purchased the first Gary Greene franchise ever sold. She named it Galveston County Realtors and grew it into the largest grossing real estate firm in Galveston County. She asked her daughter to move from Austin to come help with the company and they went on to work side by side for many years. Working with her daughter would become one of Marilyn’s biggest joys in life, especially sneaking off from work and enjoying some mother-daughter retail therapy and breaking bread at Neiman Marcus. She would have spent every day like that if she could...the lady could shop!
Out of all her professional accomplishments, her devotion to the Church of Christ, even a missionary trip to Tanzania, Africa with her parents, Marilyn’s greatest source of pride was being a mother. That was her number one job. She was the epitome of motherhood, loving unconditionally, on the sideline of every high school game, making sure all the girls had hot cocoa and fresh baked cookies. She could bake circles around anyone. Raisin bran and blueberry muffins, apple-walnut cake, and a legendary chocolate sheet cake that remains unparalleled. If having her daughter was the best day of her life, the day her granddaughter Charlie was born was the second. If you could see the pictures of her from that day, no tears of joy have ever been cried harder. Her time cut short with her granddaughter would be the most difficult thing to bare. She ended up battling Alzheimer’s for the last 16 years. She did it with such strength and grace and fought as hard as she could. There are not enough words to describe how kind and calm Marilyn was. She was just the best at being there. She handled being the best mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and wife effortlessly. Her life experiences taught her many lessons and guidance that she passed onto her daughter and will live on through her granddaughter. She will never be forgotten and we pray that she can feel the outpouring of love coming in from all who knew her. The family would like to thank Connie Jones, Marilyn’s sister who carried her through until the end. Your strength and conviction to honor your sister’s wishes will always be remembered.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Allison Berry Gabriles (husband Louis Gabriles III), and her adored granddaughter, Charlie Marilyn Herrin. She leaves behind her sister, Connie French Jones; brothers, Robert French (wife Janet) and David French (wife Yvonne); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband, Jerry Winters. Mother and father, James Leonard French and Mary (Mickie) Frances French.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 25th at 2:00 pm at Forest Park East Cemetery (21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598). Followed immediately by a private graveside service.
A Celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held on Friday, August 25th at 4:00 pm at Gaido’s Pelican Club (3828 Seawall Blvd Galveston, Texas 77550). Dinner and drinks will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.