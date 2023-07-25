Marian Delores Crowder

TEXAS CITY, TX — On September 19, 1949, in the city of Galveston, Texas a blessing was given to Billy and Mary Lois Crowder, they named her Marian Delores. She was baptized at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas, upon moving to Texas City, she along with her family united with Rising Star Baptist Church, Dr. D.N. Benford, Sr. In 2013, Marian became a member of Praise Chapel Church, Pastor Roy Love and she remained a faithful member until the Lord called her home.
Marian was a graduate of La Marque High School Class of 1968. She earned her BA and Masters in Sociology respectively from North Texas State University of Denton and University of Houston. In September of 1991, she received her certification as an Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselor. She was a faithful employee of De Pelchin Children’s Center of Houston, Texas and would finish her career as a valuable employee of La Marque — Texas City Independent School District.
On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, our sister, aunt, and loved one went home to be with our Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Michael Wayne Crowder, and nephew Broderick K. Crowder.
Marian leaves a legacy of love and devotion in the hearts of her family, siblings, Patsy F. Ponder, Rona M. Rigsby, Rufus G. Crowder (Lisa) and Dr. Janice R. Crowder (Davenson); her nieces, nephews, bonus daughters, great-nieces and nephews; cousins; special students, and special friends.
There will be a visitation held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11am followed by a church service at 12pm. Services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church located at 302 N. Oak Street, Texas City, Texas 77591.
