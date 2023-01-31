Maria Del Pilar Mary Vaughn

GALVESTON, TX — Maria del Pilar Flores Vaughn, of Galveston, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Mary, the 7th of 8 children, was born to Adalberto and Josefa S.M. Flores on February 2, 1934, in Zapata, TX. She was a proud member of the very first graduating class of the newly established Zapata High School and worked as a teller at the Zapata National Bank where she met and fell in love with the man she would marry, Charles L. Vaughn. In 1957, Charlie’s job brought him to Galveston, where he and Mary would remain and raise their family of 5 children. Mary was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas for more than 65 years, and humbly served with no expectation of earthly reward. It was Mary’s faith that sustained her after the passing of her beloved husband, Charlie in 2021. If you ever met her, then you know that no words can describe the sheer magnitude of her love and the depth of our loss. We, her family, are at peace knowing that she is now safe with her Lord and Savior and has been reunited in eternity with Charlie. They are forever “Together Again”.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, her parents, 6 siblings a brother-in-law and two grandchildren. She is survived by her sister and best friend, and our honorary mother now, Pepica F. Camerlengo, 3 sisters-in-law, her 5 children, Kathy Curran (Scott), Dick Vaughn (Suzy), Debby Moncrief (Scott), Tim Vaughn, Tom Vaughn (Kim), 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 2/2/23, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550. Burial will take place in Zapata, TX on Saturday, 2/4/23, at 2:00p.m., Zapata County Cemetery. Mary’s grandchildren will serve as Pallbearers.
Donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 822 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
What a wonderful lady. She made you feel good every time you saw her. She will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to her family.
