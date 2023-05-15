Maria del Carmen Cervantes

GALVESTON, TX— Maria Del Carmen Cervantes, 93 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Galveston, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1930, at La Haciendita in Ocampo, Guanajuato, Mexico. Mrs. Cervantes was a kind, caring, fun-loving, hospitable, and hardworking strong woman. She loved to bake, cook, sing, and dance.

At the young age of 17, she met, fell in love and then married her beloved husband of 50 years Benito R. Cervantes. She soon became a dedicated wife and mother of their growing family of 13 children. She passionately cared for children after raising her own. She provided babysitting services for many of her grandchildren and others for many working mothers over the years in Galveston.

