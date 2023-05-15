GALVESTON, TX— Maria Del Carmen Cervantes, 93 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Galveston, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1930, at La Haciendita in Ocampo, Guanajuato, Mexico. Mrs. Cervantes was a kind, caring, fun-loving, hospitable, and hardworking strong woman. She loved to bake, cook, sing, and dance.
At the young age of 17, she met, fell in love and then married her beloved husband of 50 years Benito R. Cervantes. She soon became a dedicated wife and mother of their growing family of 13 children. She passionately cared for children after raising her own. She provided babysitting services for many of her grandchildren and others for many working mothers over the years in Galveston.
Mrs. Cervantes attended and worshipped at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Galveston, Texas. She served as dedicated member of the Damas of Guadalupe and an active member of the Spanish Church Choir for many years. She so loved her family and friends. She strived to always fill her home with her beautiful singing and enjoyed cooking, especially preparing her delicious tamales around Christmas time. She also enjoyed traveling visiting family and many sights in California, Connecticut, New York, Lubeck Germany, Puente Genil, and Las Palmas of Gran Canary Island in Spain.
Mrs. Cervantes was preceded in death by her husband, Benito R. Cervantes, Sr., (07/11/2002) and her son, Benito Cervantes, Jr. (02/23/2020). She is survived by her 12 children, and their families respectfully: Marta C. Gonzales, Ignacia C. & Rudolfo Orta, Luis J. Cervantes & Inmaculada Aguilar Merino, Juan & Michelle M. Cervantes, Lydia Cervantes, Emilio & Graciela G. Cervantes, Maria Del Carmen Cervantes & Karl G. Lange, Anastacio Cervantes, Janie & Johnnie N. Rico, Jr., Jose E. & Alejandra V. Cervantes, Maria Victoria Cervantes & Felipe Rodriguez, Maria G. & Joaquin Betancourt, and also by her 34 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas, on Tuesday, May 16th. Mrs. Cervantes’ love and passion for life will truly be missed but her smile and fond memories will live forever in the hearts of all her family.
Pallbearers are Joaquin Betancourt, Javier Betancourt, Jesus A. Betancourt, Joseph A. Cervantes, Steven Cervantes and Daniel Rico.
