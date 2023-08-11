TEXAS CITY, TX — Margaret Patricia Bourgeois (Pat), 86, of Texas City passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, while surrounded by family.
She was born in Church Point, Louisiana on March 16, 1937, to Burchman and Ella Duplechin. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers (Jimmy and Charles) and sisters (Barbara and Diane). Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years (Albert), sisters (Jackie, Bonnie and husband Ron), brother (Michael and wife Janice), sons (Al, Chris and Paul), daughters-in-law (Cindy, Kim and Tracy), grandchildren (Stephen, Kayla and husband Chase, Paige and husband Joey, Madison, Chase and Claire), great grandchildren (Knox, Slayte and Gus).
Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother/great grandmother (Nana), sister and friend. She was cherished by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Pat's family would like to thank HCA Mainland nurses and Harbor Hospice. A special thanks to longtime friend Nancy Heard who has been a tremendous help over the past couple of years.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 with a rosary and mass to follow at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your charity of choice on Pat's behalf.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.