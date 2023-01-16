Margaret Ellen James

HEMPHILL, TX — Margaret Ellen James, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the 30th of December 2022. Margaret was born on September 22, 1938, to John and Nancy Cannon in Edna, Texas. Shortly after her birth her father moved the family to Hitchcock, Texas. While in Hitchcock she met the love of her life, Melvin W. James Sr. They got married in 1960 and spent most of their life in the Galveston County area. During their retirement years they settled in Hemphill, Texas to live on Lake Toledo Bend. She was a faithful member of the Community Fellowship Church in Hemphill, Texas. Margaret loved to cook and she used this blessing in serving others in so many ways. She loved to sew and was an amazing seamstress. Margaret enjoyed traveling and camping while seeing all the beautiful places God made. Above all she was a prayer warrior and used this gift in fulfilling God’s desire to lift others up.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents John and Nancy Cannon, brother and sisters, Everett Lee Cannon, Clydene McBride, George (Ed) Cannon, JT Cannon, Bonnie Ray Cannon, Pauline Saludis, Cora Ashwood, Mary Gibson, Emily Scott, Gertrude Thigpen and son Melvin Wayne James, Jr.

