GALVESTON — Margaret Buendia Varela , age 92, passed into eternity on April 27, 2023 peacefully at home with her family. Funeral Mass is 10:30am Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Jude Ezuma officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Sunday where a Vigil will be held at 6:30pm.
Margaret was born June 12, 1930 in Galveston, Texas to Maria and Jacinto Buendia. She spent her entire life in Galveston. In her early years she enjoyed being a housewife and raising her family. Then, she joined the work force, in the health sciences Industry, as nurse's aide and a home health worker. After early retirement, she worked in the retail industry for a few years before finally retiring to enjoy her golden years with her sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Margaret enjoyed reading, going to church, and was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was a long-time member of Holy Family Parish. Margaret was a kind, loving and thoughtful person. She was the happiest when she could spend time with her children and was a devoted grandmother and great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Jacinto Buendia, 9 siblings, and two sons, Richard Varela and Jose E. Varela, Jr. Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters: daughter, Adilia Yolanda Varela Lopez and husband Jose O. Lopez, daughter Margaret Varela Morris; Sons: Robert "Rob" Varela, Michael Varela, Sr. and wife Stella Varela, Ronald "Ronnie" Varela and wife Lori Ostermayer- Varela. She also leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many other relatives and beloved friends.
Pallbearers are Robert Varela, Ronnie Varela, Mike Varela, Sr., Mike Varela, Jr., Jose Lopez, Jr. and Mauricio Mireles. Honorary Pallbearer is Jose Lopez, Sr.
