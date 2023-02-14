HITCHCOCK, TX — Lydia Josephine Tuttoilmondo, 93, of Hitchcock, passed into eternal rest on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Lydia was the youngest of two children born to Adolph and Hermina (Sofka) Dudik on March 16, 1929, in Moulton, Texas. She spent her early years on family cotton farms in central Texas, leaving her vivid memories of not only hard work but family joy during the Great Depression. She relocated to Galveston, Texas in 1940 with her family; attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and continued to Ursuline Academy, whence she graduated with the class of 1947. She spent time working with her mother and sister at G&G Bakery when she wasn’t in school, forming lifetime friendships and developing a penchant for baking and cake decorating.
Lydia began studies to become a registered nurse at St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1948. She told many stories of the nuns she trained under, and recalled one story of how the nuns kicked her out of school. It seems she met and somewhat secretly married her husband Raymond in December 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston, knowing full well she wasn’t allowed to be married while in nursing school. The nuns found out about her marriage, as they tend to do, and Lydia was promptly dismissed from nursing school. She was eventually allowed to return, graduating in 1954. She served as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s, creating lifelong friendships and fond memories of her work, particularly in pediatrics. She remained there until her son was born, choosing to stay home to rear him. She resumed her nursing career in 1972 when she became school nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Hitchcock, a role she held for many years.
Lydia was an avid gardener with a special love of roses. At one time, she had over 100 rose bushes at her home in Hitchcock. One rose bush she treasured came from a cutting she took from a rose bush her mother had. She planted it when she and Raymond moved into their home in Hitchcock. That rose bush still blooms pink antique roses to this day, 62 years later.
When she wasn’t in her garden, she enjoyed her hobbies of refinishing and upholstering antique furniture, sewing a quilt, making a dress, or cooking something delicious in her kitchen.
Lydia was a long-time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, actively attending daily mass until her health prevented her from doing so.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, her sister, Anna Lee; husband of nearly 62 years, Raymond. She is survived by her son, Ray and fiancée, Hope; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her dedicated caregivers who supported her ending times on Earth, Teri, Roz, Felicia, Tootie, Holly and most especially Jackie, who loved and cared for Lydia as her own mother. Their angelic work was a true blessing, and they will be always a part of her family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. David Harris and Fr. Clint Ressler, concelebrating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Casketbearers will be Mark Lee, Brandon Wilburn, Mark Tuttoilmondo, Mike Hutchings, Tom McKenzie, and Tim O’Grady. Honorary casketbearers will be Robert Cambiano and Danny O’Grady.
The family will receive visitors from 5:30 — 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a vigil and recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
