Lydia Josephine Tuttoilmondo

HITCHCOCK, TX — Lydia Josephine Tuttoilmondo, 93, of Hitchcock, passed into eternal rest on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Lydia was the youngest of two children born to Adolph and Hermina (Sofka) Dudik on March 16, 1929, in Moulton, Texas. She spent her early years on family cotton farms in central Texas, leaving her vivid memories of not only hard work but family joy during the Great Depression. She relocated to Galveston, Texas in 1940 with her family; attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and continued to Ursuline Academy, whence she graduated with the class of 1947. She spent time working with her mother and sister at G&G Bakery when she wasn’t in school, forming lifetime friendships and developing a penchant for baking and cake decorating.

