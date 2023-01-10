Lucinda Adele Berry

TEXAS CITY, TX — Lucinda Winfield Berry, 72, of Texas City, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at a family home.
Lucinda was born on June 26, 1950, in Galveston, TX, to the late Barbara Winfield and Ike Winfield, Jr. She graduated from Central High School class of 1968 and attended Texas Women's University. She retired from American National Insurance Company after 40 years of employment as a computer operator. Lucinda was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, where both she and her husband sang in the choir. She also served as secretary to the Women's Mission organization.
Lucinda was a great cook and the best baker. She was known for her tasty pies and cakes. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
Lucinda is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Berry.
Left to cherish precious memories of Lucinda's life are her son, Charles Crawford, Jr., granddaughter, Bre'Anna Crawford, sister, Betty Joan Jacquet, brothers, Ike Wade Winfield, and Tyrone Winfield (Renette), and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St John Missionary Baptist Church, 309 South Texas Street, Texas City, Texas 77591, Pastor Roy Nickerson, officiating. Visitation at 10 a.m, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston. For additional information visit ERJFM.com.
