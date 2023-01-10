Lucinda Adele Berry

TEXAS CITY, TX — Lucinda Winfield Berry, 72, of Texas City, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at a family home.

Lucinda was born on June 26, 1950, in Galveston, TX, to the late Barbara Winfield and Ike Winfield, Jr. She graduated from Central High School class of 1968 and attended Texas Women's University. She retired from American National Insurance Company after 40 years of employment as a computer operator. Lucinda was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, where both she and her husband sang in the choir. She also served as secretary to the Women's Mission organization.

