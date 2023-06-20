Lucile (Lucy) Gongora Clement

GALVESTON, TX — Lucy passed away on Tuesday, 6/20/2023, at her home in Galveston, TX surrounded by her family. Lucy was born in Galveston on September 17,1944. Her parents were Espiridion and Maria Gongora and stepfather, Pete Mendiola.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Jerry: her son, Steve Clement; her daughter Caron Park (John) along with their children and her grandson Taylor and granddaughter Katie; her son, Frank Kastelz (Becky); her son Bart (Keisha) along with their children and her grandsons Vincent, Kane and granddaughter Kennedy. Also, sisters Amy Guzman (Wense), Aurora Votaw (Harvey), Angie Castillo (Sef), Mary Helen Moreno (Victor), Gloria Bryan, Frances McIntyre (Charlie), and Mary Rojas along with brother Roland Mendiola (Tina). Many nieces and nephews, great nieces, and several great nephews.
Lucy moved to California after graduating from Galveston Ball High School in 1964. She returned to Galveston in 1976, where her sister Amy introduced her to her future husband Jerry Clement. They married on November 11, 1977.
Lucy worked at UTMB, starting in the admitting office with Tim Parker, eventually retiring in 2000 as Sr. Patient Finance Manager working for Eddie Maples, Doyle Richardson and Mike Hill.
Her hobbies were snow skiing, fishing and most of all playing golf. She loved to go to Hot Springs Village, AR playing eight beautiful courses usually a week at time with sister Gloria and her husband Hank Bryan.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to be held at 6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Steve Clement, John Park, Taylor Park, James Phelps, Guy Guzman and David Guzman. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Brother-in-Laws, Wense Guzman, Harvey Votaw, Sef Castillo, Victor Moreno, Charles McIntyre, Kerry Clement and Phillip Collins.
