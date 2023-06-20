Lucile (Lucy) Gongora Clement

GALVESTON, TX — Lucy passed away on Tuesday, 6/20/2023, at her home in Galveston, TX surrounded by her family. Lucy was born in Galveston on September 17,1944. Her parents were Espiridion and Maria Gongora and stepfather, Pete Mendiola.

Lucy is survived by her husband, Jerry: her son, Steve Clement; her daughter Caron Park (John) along with their children and her grandson Taylor and granddaughter Katie; her son, Frank Kastelz (Becky); her son Bart (Keisha) along with their children and her grandsons Vincent, Kane and granddaughter Kennedy. Also, sisters Amy Guzman (Wense), Aurora Votaw (Harvey), Angie Castillo (Sef), Mary Helen Moreno (Victor), Gloria Bryan, Frances McIntyre (Charlie), and Mary Rojas along with brother Roland Mendiola (Tina). Many nieces and nephews, great nieces, and several great nephews.

