Louise Marie Jackson

DICKINSON, TX — On March 1st, Louise Marie 'Ric' Jackson made her transition to Glory. She was born to Lewis 'Snow' Thompson and Leotha Thomas on August 24, 1942 in Galveston, Texas. She was a life-long resident of Dickinson and a proud graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. She was employed by Lockheed Martin and did data entry for NASA programming that supported rocket development. She worked for the US Postal Service as a carrier and clerk. She retired in 2002 after many years of service.
She loved to be active and involved. The NAACP, Dickinson Senior Citizens Center, Court of Calanthe, Heroines of Jericho, and the Red Hat Society are a few of the organizations she held offices and/or membership in over the years. She believed in democracy and was passionate in ensuring that everyone had access to the voting booth. She served the Galveston County Elections Division as a clerk and a judge. Personally, she campaigned for and supported Democratic candidates at the local, state, and national level.
She loved to travel and take pictures. She traveled across the US with family, friends, and her senior group. She was the unofficial photographer at family gatherings - set to snap just as you took a bite. One of her favorite annual trips was a weekend at the Texas Renaissance Festival. To fill her "spare time," she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and needlepoint. She was an avid collector of All God's Children figurines. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. She held teacher certifications for Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. She was the Assistant Superintendent for Sunday School, taught classes, and planned VBS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis 'Snow' and Leotha Thompson, her grandmother, Ivory Thornton; her son-in-law, James Kirby; her grandson, Brandon Conley; her aunts, Mary Lacy and Rozelle Thornton, and uncle, Pierce Thornton.
She is survived by her children, Trina, Renee, and Sammie; son-in-law Booker; grandchildren, Jessica, Lacey, Brendon, and Tiffany, her great-grandchildren Ryan and Liala; goddaughter, Alesia; aunt, Christine; sisters, Ann and Mollie; close friend, Marie; a host of family and friends, and the Dickinson community.
Viewing will be Sunday, March 5, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at A Psalm of Life, 1117 Bayou Road, La Marque. Services will be Monday, March 6, at 12:00 p.m. at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 312 South Rose Street, Texas City. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster.
