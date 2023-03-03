Louise Marie Jackson

DICKINSON, TX — On March 1st, Louise Marie 'Ric' Jackson made her transition to Glory. She was born to Lewis 'Snow' Thompson and Leotha Thomas on August 24, 1942 in Galveston, Texas. She was a life-long resident of Dickinson and a proud graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. She was employed by Lockheed Martin and did data entry for NASA programming that supported rocket development. She worked for the US Postal Service as a carrier and clerk. She retired in 2002 after many years of service.

She loved to be active and involved. The NAACP, Dickinson Senior Citizens Center, Court of Calanthe, Heroines of Jericho, and the Red Hat Society are a few of the organizations she held offices and/or membership in over the years. She believed in democracy and was passionate in ensuring that everyone had access to the voting booth. She served the Galveston County Elections Division as a clerk and a judge. Personally, she campaigned for and supported Democratic candidates at the local, state, and national level.

