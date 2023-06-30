Louis Hermann Louie Runge, III

TIKI ISLAND — Louis Hermann Runge, III, affectionately known as Louie, peacefully passed away from natural causes at his home on Tiki Island on June 27, 2023. He was 91 years old.

Louie was a graduate of Ball High School and later earned his BBA in Accounting from the University of Houston. He served for seven years in the US Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He became a CPA and worked for several companies including Casey & Moreland, Hawaiian Agronomics, West Gulf Repair, Inc. and eventually established his own CPA firm. After retirement, his dedication to family led him to handle all the accounting duties for his eldest daughter's veterinary clinic, Clear Creek Animal Hospital, for over 25 years.

