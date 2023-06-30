Louis Hermann Louie Runge, III

TIKI ISLAND — Louis Hermann Runge, III, affectionately known as Louie, peacefully passed away from natural causes at his home on Tiki Island on June 27, 2023. He was 91 years old.
Louie was a graduate of Ball High School and later earned his BBA in Accounting from the University of Houston. He served for seven years in the US Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He became a CPA and worked for several companies including Casey & Moreland, Hawaiian Agronomics, West Gulf Repair, Inc. and eventually established his own CPA firm. After retirement, his dedication to family led him to handle all the accounting duties for his eldest daughter's veterinary clinic, Clear Creek Animal Hospital, for over 25 years.
Louie had a lifelong enthusiasm for tennis, a sport in which he excelled. He achieved a ranking of 6th in the state of Texas at one point. His love for the game remained undiminished, and he continued to play tennis with his friends until the age of 85. His other passion was fishing, in which he was also skilled and competitive. Each outing with friends was a quest for the "Triple Crown"—the first, the biggest and the most. Louie was also a great cook and loved to host parties serving up gumbo, fried fish, crabs and oysters for family and friends. His garden was a testament to his love of nature as well as his nurturing spirit. He enjoyed growing tomatoes, cantaloupe, sweet peas and more, always sharing the bounty with loved ones.
Through all his life's adventures, Louie's biggest catch was his beautiful high school sweetheart, Patsy. Theirs was a love story that spanned seven decades. After a seven-year courtship that could rival any romantic comedy, they were happily married for 65 years.
Louie was a man of personal integrity, kindness of spirit, devotion to friends and family and of course, great humor—traits that endeared him to all who crossed his path. His life was a testament to dedication, love and the power of a life well-lived. He was a man who lived life with a laugh in his heart and a fish on his line.
Louie is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving family--his oldest daughter, Kim Runge, DVM; son Louis (Gig) Runge and his wife Betsey; youngest daughter Diane Bailey and her husband Burt; and three grandchildren--Louis Runge, Eric Bailey, and John (Jack) Runge.
Louie's family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 5, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Thursday, July 6, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Oleander Cemetery in Galveston.
