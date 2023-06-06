GALVESTON, TX — Louis C. Herrin Jr., known affectionately as "Tootsie," passed away in Galveston, Texas on May 30,2023, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, community involvement, and a zest for life. Born on June 16, 1933, in Galveston, Tootsie was a beloved figure in the community who touched the lives of many.
Tootsie, a proud BOI, dedicated himself to a remarkable work ethic throughout his life. He retired from three different companies, leaving a lasting impression on each. Many in the community remember him from his time as a head engineer for the Galveston Wharves, skillfully driving trains and ensuring smooth operations. He then transitioned to a new role driving the trolley for the city of Galveston, where he greeted locals and visitors alike with his friendly demeanor. Following his retirement from the trolley service, Tootsie continued his career at the Galveston Navigation District, culminating in a well-deserved retirement on his 80th birthday.
Tootsie's impact extended beyond his professional endeavors. He was crowned the King of Mardi Gras for the Krewe of Aquarius in 2004, a title he held with pride and never relinquished. His enthusiasm for life and commitment to the celebration embodied the spirit of the festivities. Tootsie's devotion to his alma mater, Kirwin High, was unwavering, and he cherished the memories of his school days. His sense of humor often shone through when he playfully exclaimed, "Mother Rose didn't teach me that!" when faced with unfamiliar knowledge.
Outside of work and school, Tootsie had a multitude of passions. He found solace and joy in fishing. Sharing laughter and good times with friends and family over a cold beer brought him immense happiness, and he lived by the motto "Every Day's a Holiday." Tootsie's adventurous spirit took him to Las Vegas, where he enjoyed the thrill of gambling. Water skiing held a special place in his heart, and he embraced the rush and freedom it provided until the day he hung up his ski's.
Tootsie's love for his community was unwavering. He was a proud member of The Knights of Columbus and The Elks Lodge, embracing the camaraderie and shared values. He dedicated his time to volunteering and actively participated in the life of the church. One of his cherished contributions was organizing the New Year's dance at St. Peter's Church, a tradition he lovingly upheld year after year. As a lifelong Catholic, Tootsie remained deeply connected to his faith, always putting the church first.
Tootsie will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Norma Musick Herrin and daughter in-law Sheri Kay Herrin. He is survived by his sister, Lois Jean Knust, and his children: Louis C. Herrin III, Ronald W. Herrin (Linda), John E. Herrin, Susan A. Kelley, and David M. Herrin (Dotsy). Tootsie leaves behind a cherished legacy through his 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tootsie's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, June 7, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. An Elks Memorial Service and rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. Funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Thursday, June 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Tootsie's caregivers Maria, Martha, Lily, and Ashley for their exceptional care and support. The family would also like to thank Fr. Chad Henry and Eucharistic Minister Rick Whelton for their services and friendship over the last couple of years. They would also like to acknowledge Eddie Janek, John Kelso, and Johnny Lidstone as honorary pallbearers for their friendship and unwavering support throughout the years. Tootsie's pallbearers, who will bear the weight of their cherished family member and friend as they carry him to his final resting place, will be Davy Herrin, John Herrin Jr., Ronald Herrin Jr., Jeffery Herrin, Luke Murphy, and Jeff Hankamer. These individuals, chosen from among Tootsie's loved ones, will honor him with their solemn duty, providing strength and support to the family during this difficult time. The family is grateful for the presence of these pallbearers, who will pay their final respects to Tootsie with love and reverence.
As we bid farewell to Tootsie, let us remember his infectious spirit, his dedication to family and community, and the joy he brought to those around him. His memory will forever reside in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, dear Tootsie, and may your spirit continue to shine brightly in the heavens above. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Tootsie's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
