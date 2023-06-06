GALVESTON, TX — Louis C. Herrin Jr., known affectionately as "Tootsie," passed away in Galveston, Texas on May 30,2023, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, community involvement, and a zest for life. Born on June 16, 1933, in Galveston, Tootsie was a beloved figure in the community who touched the lives of many.

Tootsie, a proud BOI, dedicated himself to a remarkable work ethic throughout his life. He retired from three different companies, leaving a lasting impression on each. Many in the community remember him from his time as a head engineer for the Galveston Wharves, skillfully driving trains and ensuring smooth operations. He then transitioned to a new role driving the trolley for the city of Galveston, where he greeted locals and visitors alike with his friendly demeanor. Following his retirement from the trolley service, Tootsie continued his career at the Galveston Navigation District, culminating in a well-deserved retirement on his 80th birthday.

