CYPRESS, TX — Louie Lindberg Johnson peacefully joined the Lord March 27, 2023. He was 95 years old. Louie is survived by his daughter Linda Johnson Kevra (Jim), son Frank Johnson (Emma); grandchildren Julie Johnson Hash (Arlie), Lisa Johnson (Mary Perez), Joshua Kevra; great grandsons Dylan and Beaux Perez-Johnson, one niece and two nephews.
Born July 1, 1927, Louie was the son of immigrants Captain Frank Johnson of Sweden and Mary C. Johnson of Austria (now Croatia). He was predeceased by his siblings Elizabeth Johnson Allen, Frank Victor Johnson, and Mary Johnson Wingfield.
Louie grew up less than one block from the Seawall in Galveston, Texas, and the Sea played a great role in his life. After Captain Frank died in 1930, the family was plunged into poverty. Louie and his family depended upon Galveston beaches to harvest seafood and driftwood for the single wood stove in the house. Louie continued to love fishing and crabbing his entire life.
Louie was very proud of being a veteran. Upon graduating from Ball High School in 1944, Louie immediately joined the Merchant Marines (now part of the Coast Guard). He helped transport materiel and fuel during the War and supplies to rebuild Europe after the War. Louie continued sailing on commercial cruise ships after leaving the Merchant Marines until he returned permanently to his beloved Galveston.
Louie was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War and rose to the rank of Corporal. After completing his service, Louie met and married the love of his life, Louise Tilly Johnson in 1953. They were married over 50 years until her passing.
Louie was a lifelong Mason and joined Tucker Lodge in 1956. He was Lodge Chaplain for many years. Unknown at the time he joined, Louie’s father Captain Frank had also been a member of the same lodge.
Louie was an electrician in the maintenance section of Monsanto Chemical plant in Texas City until retirement when the plant was sold. He repaired all the plant equipment at various times and even invented equipment that saved the company millions of dollars by preventing process shutdowns.
Louie was an outstanding handyman. After purchasing a rundown house in Galveston in 1955 for his young family, Louie immediately rewired and plumbed the property and eventually added another room, performing the construction entirely by himself. Louie even climbed onto the roof of the high-raised house well into his 80s to inspect and perform maintenance on the 1914-built home. It was a devastating blow to suffer a stroke and move out of his home in 2016. Softening the trauma was the Meridian’s Seawall location. After a major fall injury there, Louie moved to Cypress, Texas.
Louie’s family will receive visitors from 5 — 7 pm on Tuesday, April 11, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. Funeral services will be at 11am Wednesday, April 12, at the funeral home with interment at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Louie’s favorite charities: Alzheimer’s Foundation, Heritage Foundation, Feeding America, Knights Templar Eye Foundation or planting a tree via the Malloy website.
