TEXAS CITY, TX — Loretta Raska, 93, of Texas City and Tomball, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Village of Gleannloch Farms Facility in Spring, Texas. She was born on April 9, 1929 in Sweet Home, Texas to Henry and Emilie Huehlefeld. She was the middle child of five children.
Loretta married Victor Raska of Yoakum on January 20, 1947 and they remained married until his death in March, 2000. Loretta continued to live in Texas City until October of 2016, when she moved to Tomball to live with her daughter, Susan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Victor Raska, her parents and her siblings.
Loretta and Vic became members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church when they moved to Texas City in 1949. Loretta was an active member of the St. Monica’s Altar Group, a member of Catholic Daughters and the KJZT. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all.
Survivors include her only child, Susan Spicer (John) of Tomball; grandchildren, Wes Frierson (Rebecca) of Grapevine, Texas, Lori Jasinski (James) of Oceanside, California, and Kristina Zills (Zack) of Tomball, Texas; and great grandchildren, Emaline and Piper Frierson, Cora Murphy and Nathan Delgado; She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, and her dear friend and companion, Carolene Cangemi.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Care facility at the Village of Gleannloch Farms for their loving care for the last year of Loretta’s life.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. Loretta’s funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. A reception in Poncini Hall will follow the Mass, with entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson at 2:00 p.m. Loretta was a kind, loving, and generous person who touched the lives of all those around her. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Memorials may be made to our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 9th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590, or a charity of your choice.
