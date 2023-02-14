Loretta Raska

TEXAS CITY, TX — Loretta Raska, 93, of Texas City and Tomball, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Village of Gleannloch Farms Facility in Spring, Texas. She was born on April 9, 1929 in Sweet Home, Texas to Henry and Emilie Huehlefeld. She was the middle child of five children.

Loretta married Victor Raska of Yoakum on January 20, 1947 and they remained married until his death in March, 2000. Loretta continued to live in Texas City until October of 2016, when she moved to Tomball to live with her daughter, Susan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Victor Raska, her parents and her siblings.

