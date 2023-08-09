GALVESTON, TX — Loretta Joyce Trevino age 72 of Galveston passed away Thursday August 3, 2023 at her residence with her husband and son at her side. Funeral services are 12:00 noon Tuesday August 8, 2023 with visitation beginning at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Loretta was born April 22, 1951 in Moline, Rock Island, Illinois to Howard M. Baker and Irene M. Hendrickson. At the age of 2 years old the family moved to Washington State where Loretta would attend school and become the beautiful woman she was. Loretta had many talents including styling hair, but her real talent was as an artist. Her close friends Rene and Ben Wiley would have a great influence on her Art skills, helping Loretta to develop into a fantastic Paint Artist. She displayed many works and sold many as well. She and her many friends enjoyed getting together to paint and even find time to socialize. She and her loving husband Miguel enjoyed traveling to many destinations including numerous trips to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Arizonia and hiking and camping at the Grand Canyon. They also loved to visit her sister and brother in law in Anchorage, Alaska. She was a woman of great faith and a member of Holy Family Parish. Rest with the angels, until we meet again.
Preceded in death by her parents, a niece and a son Randy Collopy; survivors include her loving husband of 30 years Miguel Trevino of Galveston; sons, Brett Baker and wife Cindy of LaMarque and Dustin R. Johnson of Galveston; sister and brother in law Shirley and Bob Price of Anchorage, Alaska; niece Samantha and Raj of California; in-laws Celia Quintanilla, Juan and Cris Trevino, Raymond and Irma Trevino, Armando and Jovita Trevino, Sergio and Beatrice Trevino, Maria and James Lucero, and Rick and Tracy Trevino; dear friends Linda and Randy Felts, Elaine and Jay, Sue and Rod Bowen, Pam Houston, Karla Thomas and family, Rene and Ben Wyley, Conny, Richard and Jim, Donna, Joyce, Fred Bradford, Matt and Clint, Suesau, and the ladies in Art Class.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.