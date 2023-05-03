LEAGUE CITY, TX — Surrounded by family, and resting peacefully, Lola McLain passed from this world shortly after midnight on May 1, 2023, following a sudden illness. Lola was born in Monahans, Texas, on August 12, 1942, to Harold and Claire Butler of Grandfalls, joining her older brother, Tony, and followed six years later by her baby sister, Kathy.
The Butlers eventually moved to Monahans in 1953; Lola graduated from Monahans High School in 1960; she attended college at UT Austin, UT Arlington and North Texas State before completing her formal education at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas Tech in Lubbock and UTPB in Odessa; she married the love of her life, Tommy McLain, on June 16, 1962, at the First Baptist Church in Monahans; and over the ensuing fifty six years, Lola established herself as a devoted, and much beloved, pillar of the Monahans and greater Ward County communities. Lola’s civic activities and associations are simply too numerous to list, but it was through her love and passion for music that she touched the lives of so many. Lola played the organ for over five decades of regular services and special productions at First Baptist Church in Monahans; she also played music for weddings, funerals and other special occasions no doubt numbering well into the hundreds; she also loved heading up the musical side of many community theatrical productions; she accompanied scores of young local musicians in their solo and ensemble competitions at school; and she even served for several years as the principal of the Milam Fine Arts Magnet Academy in Odessa. Then, in the summer of 2016, Lola and Tommy decided to “take their show on the road” moving to League City where Lola would once again become a devoted, and much beloved, pillar of a new community, this time in Galveston County, and all of course centered around the church: Galveston Church established in 2018, and its successor, Galveston County Church, established in 2020, where Lola and Tommy were pivotal to the founding of the church, and Lola blessed everyone with her God-given musical talents. In fact, Lola played the keyboard for Galveston County Church’s morning worship service on Sunday, April 30, 2023, just mere hours before her passing.
Lola is survived by her husband, Tommy; two children, William Thomas McLain (and his wife, Tirzah) of Galveston, and Lola D’Ann Hervada (and her husband, Juan) of League City; five grandchildren, Micah (and her husband, Gareth), Nina, Clara, J.D. and Thomas; six great grandchildren, plus colleagues, friends, acquaintances and fellow Servants of Christ numbering into the thousands.
Viewing will be at the Crowder Funeral Home, located at 851 FM 517 in Dickinson, Texas, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, with a family visitation at 5:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at Galveston County Church, located at 6601 FM 2004, Hitchcock, Texas, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.
A private interment will occur at the Monahans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. “...Well done, good and faithful servant...” Matthew 25:23.
