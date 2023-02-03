LEAGUE CITY, TX — Lois E. Magdaleno, beloved wife, mother, and sister passed away peacefully at the age of seventy-nine on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:02 PM. Born to Mildred Miller and Walter Jewell on August 8, 1943, in Kendall, Illinois. In 1960 Lois graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa and worked at Younkers Tea Room for a while. She then attended cosmetology school and married Samuel Cataldo and gave birth to son, Anthony, in 1964. She owned and worked at a local pizza restaurant for several years and went onto telecommunications. On June 2, 1966, Lois married the love of her life, Robert C. Sirfus in Princeton, Missouri. They lived happily, for 38 years.
After Bob’s passing, she moved to Texas to live with her brother Glenn Jewell Sr. in League City Texas. It was there that she met her current husband, Herman Magdaleno. They were neighbors and would visit on the front porch to talk. The visits soon became a daily occurrence. Lois and Herman soon found a friendship and kindred spirit and began to fall in love. She married Herman in a quite civil ceremony on November 17, 2009. They lived lovingly together for 14 years in the Dickinson and the League City area. Lois enjoyed retirement life and attend Cowboy Church, hosting family dinners with her grandchildren (Akorren Johnson, Zhivanna Magdaleno, and Merlova Johnson), attending school events, music recitals, and the children’s sporting events.
Lois is survived by her husband, Herman Magdaleno, son Anthony Cataldo (Carmen), grandsons Vinny (Michelle) and Rudy (Haylee), stepdaughter Melissa (Glenn), brother Glenn Jewell Sr. (Shirley), sister Karen Bryan, and stepdaughter Jill Collins and Kim Calhoun.
It was Lois’s desire to be cremated and her ashes interned at the Houston National Cemetery at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038 . A small ceremony will be held on Tuesday, February 21st at 11:30 AM. With reception following at Herman Magdeleno’s residence.
A mass will be held in memorial for Lois on Monday, March 27th, 2023, at 7:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 1612 East Walker Street, League City TX 77573.
Donations may be directed to in memory of Lois E Magdaleno to the Alzheimer’s Association Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease Or donations can be mailed to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
