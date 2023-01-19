TEXAS CITY — Lloyd Owen "Skip" Hibbitts, Jr., 69, of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UTMB Hospital Clear Lake after a short four month battle with Metastatic Cancer.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday January 21, 2023 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9:00-10:00 a.m., prior to the services. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Lloyd was born on April 20, 1953 to Lloyd O. and Annie M. Hibbitts in Texas City. Lloyd loved and lived his whole life in Texas City. As a teen, Lloyd worked at his relatives owned Boyd's Bait Camp on the Dike where he met many friendly customers. He then later had a big passion for fishing. Lloyd graduated from Texas City High School in 1971 and then graduated from College of the Mainland with his Associates of Applied Science Degree. In 1977, Lloyd began his employment for the City of Texas City Wastewater Treatment Plant and retired Oct. 31, 2003, after 26 years of service. Skip was always proud to tell everyone that he retired at age 50 and that he enjoyed every minute of this 19 years of retirement.
On August 25, 1984, Lloyd married the love of his life, Bernice Balderas. They were married for 38 years and had only one precious daughter, Brittany Nicole Hibbitts; As a family they spent lots of time together. Skip had a big love for casinos, photography, Mardi Gras and anything related to sports. Skip was a huge sports fan and could give you all kinds of stats and records about any team or player. He always knew it all. In the 1980's Skip was a pitcher for the Armadillos Men's Slow Pitch Softball Team. He had a very close bond with his teammates and enjoyed playing ball. Skip had a big devotion to cooking and was always looking to experiment with new recipes. Skip's favorite hobby was playing golf. He cherished playing in the annual Texas City La Marque Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament. Skip valued playing golf with his best friends or any stranger on the course.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd O. and Annie M. Hibbitts; grandparents; father in law, Pedro Balderas, Jr. and many aunts and uncles.
Lloyd is survived by his beautiful wife and daughter, Bernice Balderas Hibbitts and Brittany Nicole Hibbitts; mother-in-law, Julia L. Balderas. He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, one niece and many close friends since childhood. Skip will be deeply missed by all.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Benson, Robert Cullen, Frank Fernandez, Alton Granier, Ernie Pyle and Steve Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are Matt Darden, Raymond Darden, Dominick Zavala and Noah Zavala.
After the funeral services please join the family for a reception at Queen of Peace Church Parish Life Center 1224 Cedar Dr. La Marque, Texas 77568.
Per the family request, those attending the service please wear a mask throughout the duration of the services.
