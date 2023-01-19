Lloyd Owen Skip Hibbitts, Jr.

TEXAS CITY — Lloyd Owen "Skip" Hibbitts, Jr., 69, of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UTMB Hospital Clear Lake after a short four month battle with Metastatic Cancer.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday January 21, 2023 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9:00-10:00 a.m., prior to the services. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.

