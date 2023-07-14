MISSOURI CITY — On the morning of July 10, 2023, Lisa Elaine Brooks, 60, departed this life, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
On November 18, 1962, Lisa Elaine was born to the late Patricia Ann and Handy Otis Turner of Galveston, TX. Lisa attended Ball High School in Galveston, TX and furthered her education at the University of Houston, where she found sisterhood with the Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® in the Fall of 1983.
Lisa married the love of her life, Troy Brooks Sr., on April 1, 1985. Of this union were born two beautiful children, Troy Jr. and LaTroya. They relocated from Galveston, TX to Houston, TX where she and Troy Sr. lived until his death on November 30, 1988.
Lisa welcomed her granddaughter, Alysia Mykell, of Troy Jr. (son) & Christina (daughter-in-law) in September of 2011.
Lisa is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Brooks Sr., grandparents, mother, Patricia Ann Turner, father, Handy Otis Turner, siblings, Leawana Angelina Turner (sister) and Gerald Otis Turner (brother).
Lisa leaves precious memories with her two children, Troy Brooks Jr. (Christina) and LaTroya Brooks; one grandchild, Alysia; one aunt, Beverly Turner; two siblings, Cheryl Buchanan and Daris Turner Sr.; nephews, Lamar, Aubrey, Christopher and Daris, Jr.; nieces, D’Shawn, NyKisha (Thomas), Andrea (Don), Constance, Keyairra, Paris and a host of great nephews, nieces, and other relatives.
There will be a visitation at 9AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at West Point Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
