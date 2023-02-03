SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Linda Marlene (Wheaton) Reiter passed from this life Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023, in League City.
Linda was born on January 23, 1953 in Texas City to Lawrence and Loretta (Haines) Wheaton. Linda graduated from Texas City High School and went into the banking industry working as a bookkeeper for over 15 years. While out dancing, she met Gary Reiter and the two instantly bonded over their love for their children. Gary and Linda tied the knot in 1983 and officially combined their families. Linda was a wonderful mother to her children and adored her grandchildren. Gary and Linda were active members of the local Masonic Lodge and Eastern Stars. Additionally, Linda was a long-time member of Arcadia Christian Church, Crafty Granny Club and TOPS. Linda was a thrifty gal, always shopping for a good deal at garage sales. We know that she’s been reunited with Gary and she’s in no more pain and for that we are grateful.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Wheaton; husband, Gary Wayne Reiter.
Survivors include her mother, Lorretta Wheaton; daughters, Tina Marie Reynolds and husband, Scott, Theresa Ann Horn and husband Rick; son, Ricky Edward Reiter and wife, Michelle; brothers, LeRoy Wheaton and wife, Eileen, Lenny Wheaton and wife, Joyce; sisters, Luanne Faircloth, Lori Wheaton; grandchildren, Lindsey Reiter, Sterling Carter, Carly Reiter; great-grandchildren, Andre Purcell, Isaac Purcell; numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Arcadia Christian Church, with Pastor Marty Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda’s name to Arcadia Christian Church, Post Office Box 98, Santa Fe, Texas 77517 or Order of The Eastern Star, 8101 Valcasi Drive, Suite 101, Arlington, Texas 76001, American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
