Linda Margarita Sendejas

GALVESTON, TX — Friday, April 14th at 6:03am our sister in Christ, Linda Sendejas was called home and she answered.

Linda was born in Galveston on March 22, 1962, to Margie and Danny Sendejas Sr. She graduated from Ball High School in 1980 and later earned her cosmetology degree. As a cosmetologist for 36 years, she found joy in transforming people for any occasion. She continued to share her craft as Chairman of the Cosmetology Board of Galveston College. She was crowned Queen of the San Benito Juarez organization and was a long time LULAC member. Known for her philanthropic heart and ability to see rays of light in the darkest of clouds, Linda was the epitome of selflessness and forgiveness. Beautiful inside and out, she enjoyed making others feel special. Her generosity knew no bounds. Whether it was a stranger in need of a meal, a friend in need of a free hairstyle, or just someone in need of a second chance Linda gave everything she had for others. She was blessed with an undeniable work ethic passed down by her father and matched only by her unmeasurable strength, and unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, and family. Her love language was cooking on Sunday mornings and for family festivities. She enjoyed making memories, especially traveling with her family and friends. Her contagious laugh, love of life and dance moves will forever live in our memory. Surely goodness and mercy followed her all the days of her life, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

