Linda Margarita Sendejas

GALVESTON, TX — Friday, April 14th at 6:03am our sister in Christ, Linda Sendejas was called home and she answered.
Linda was born in Galveston on March 22, 1962, to Margie and Danny Sendejas Sr. She graduated from Ball High School in 1980 and later earned her cosmetology degree. As a cosmetologist for 36 years, she found joy in transforming people for any occasion. She continued to share her craft as Chairman of the Cosmetology Board of Galveston College. She was crowned Queen of the San Benito Juarez organization and was a long time LULAC member. Known for her philanthropic heart and ability to see rays of light in the darkest of clouds, Linda was the epitome of selflessness and forgiveness. Beautiful inside and out, she enjoyed making others feel special. Her generosity knew no bounds. Whether it was a stranger in need of a meal, a friend in need of a free hairstyle, or just someone in need of a second chance Linda gave everything she had for others. She was blessed with an undeniable work ethic passed down by her father and matched only by her unmeasurable strength, and unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, and family. Her love language was cooking on Sunday mornings and for family festivities. She enjoyed making memories, especially traveling with her family and friends. Her contagious laugh, love of life and dance moves will forever live in our memory. Surely goodness and mercy followed her all the days of her life, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Our beloved sweet angel will leave this world in a white dress, because hair color doesn’t stain in heaven.
She is survived by her children whom she adored dearly, Margie D’Anne Guerra, Roman Storm Guerra, and Joseph Kelley Guerra. Her beautiful grandchildren whom she was so proud of Daniel Julius Galindo, Jordyn Kelley Guerra, Jiselle Alizae Macias, Logan Manuel Galindo, and Camilla Storm Vargas. Her mother, Margie Sendejas siblings: Kathy Hernandez, Danny Sendejas (Tessa), Steve Sendejas, and Marty Sendejas, and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her father Danny Sendejas Sr.
Pallbearers are Roman Guerra, Joseph Guerra, Daniel Galindo, Gregory Sendejas, Stephen Sendejas, John Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers are Marvin Birks and James Galindo
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesday April 18th at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services will be held 9:00am on Wednesday April 19th at the funeral home followed by a burial at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be sent to the Linda Sendejas Memorial Scholarship Fund established by LULAC Council #151 which will provide scholarships to students seeking a career in cosmetology.
